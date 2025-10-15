Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

