Novartis AG $NVS Holdings Decreased by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

