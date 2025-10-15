Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

