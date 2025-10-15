Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

