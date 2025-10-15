Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after buying an additional 1,877,664 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,214,000 after buying an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $111,955,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.