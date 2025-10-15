Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,550 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

