Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 435 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,247,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170,392 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $349,950,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. The trade was a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $237.92 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.07.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

