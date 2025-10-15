Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 68,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 69,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

