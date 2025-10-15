Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,522 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

