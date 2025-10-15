Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,090,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $626.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.