S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $486.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

