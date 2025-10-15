S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $486.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.98. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.