Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $736.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $749.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.61.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

