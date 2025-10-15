Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Purchased by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 572.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

