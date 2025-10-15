Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 526 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after acquiring an additional 639,799 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.81.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

