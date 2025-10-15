Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,335 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,310,000 after buying an additional 839,113 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after buying an additional 567,831 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $328,852,000 after buying an additional 534,404 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day moving average is $210.37.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.06.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

