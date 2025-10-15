Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,776 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $122.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

