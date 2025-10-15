Brown Financial Advisory Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after acquiring an additional 455,396 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $247.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.