Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Buys Shares of 19,209 Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

