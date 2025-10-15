Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 122.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 280,896 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $32,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SAP by 2,105.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $270.54 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

