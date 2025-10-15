Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

