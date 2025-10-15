Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $82.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.