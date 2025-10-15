Granite Group Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $335.52 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average of $297.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

