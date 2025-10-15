Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 9,891 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.