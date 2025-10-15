Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 9,891 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.12.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
