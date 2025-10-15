Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $730,000 Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up 3.0% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,311.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,333.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,406.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $90.00 dividend. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,496 shares of company stock worth $25,201,434 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.13.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

