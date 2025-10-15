Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after buying an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,733,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,319,000 after buying an additional 177,177 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after buying an additional 3,029,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,710,000 after buying an additional 490,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

