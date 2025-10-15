Granite Group Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Granite Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,215.35 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,213.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.10. The firm has a market cap of $516.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

