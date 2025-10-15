Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 8,225 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $374,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

