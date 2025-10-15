Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 282.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prologis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $98,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

