Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 25,058 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

