Mutual Advisors LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in TCW Transform 500 ETF $VOTE

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOTE. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOTE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $875.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Announces Dividend

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2228 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

