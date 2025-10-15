Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 8,847 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $119.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

