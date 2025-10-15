Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $214.27.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

