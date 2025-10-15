Capital Management Corp VA Has $15.47 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,726 shares during the period. Sirius XM accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.20% of Sirius XM worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 79.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SIRI opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

