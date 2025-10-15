EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2,109.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 194,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 559,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 64,918 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.