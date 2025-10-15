Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
