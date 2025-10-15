594 Shares in Mplx Lp $MPLX Bought by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 15.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $1,478,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

