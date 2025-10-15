Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 38.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $817.42 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $812.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.65.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.