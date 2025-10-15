Defender Capital LLC. Purchases 1,950 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Melius started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.03.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.12, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

