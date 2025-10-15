Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.