Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 87,977 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 87,977 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.12, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

