Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

