1,193 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Vistra by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,350 shares of company stock valued at $95,374,138. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average is $174.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.