1,193 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Vistra by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,350 shares of company stock valued at $95,374,138. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Performance
VST stock opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average is $174.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.