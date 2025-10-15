Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

