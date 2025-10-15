Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MetLife Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of MET opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
