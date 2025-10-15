iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Purchased by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,539,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,663,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $210.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.63.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

