Sagace Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,081,000 after purchasing an additional 337,472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,541,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,258,000 after buying an additional 724,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,866,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,464,000 after buying an additional 385,927 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 122,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,337,000 after buying an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

