Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 376.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

