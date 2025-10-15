44,828 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Acquired by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 829,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of INDA opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

