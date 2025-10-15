Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,539,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,663,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $210.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

